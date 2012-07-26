Primetime Ratings: FoxWins as 'So You Think You Can Dance' Falls Slightly

Fox

won Wednesday with an overall 1.7 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo, according

to Nielsen overnight numbers. So You Think You Can Dance was down a tenth from last week.

NBC

finished in second with a 1.6/5. America's

Got Talent was up three tenths from last week's season low to a 2.2. NBC

aired two specials: The Clios: World's

Best Commercials, which drew a 1.2, and Jimmy

Fallon's Primetime Music Special, which garnered a 1.6.

CBS placed third

with a 1.4/4. Big

Brother was even from last Wednesday with a

1.9.



ABC's Final

Witness was down two tenths from last week to

a 1.0, giving the network a fourth-place 1.1/3.

The CW (0.3/1)

aired repeats.