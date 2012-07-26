Primetime Ratings: FoxWins as 'So You Think You Can Dance' Falls Slightly
Fox
won Wednesday with an overall 1.7 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo, according
to Nielsen overnight numbers. So You Think You Can Dance was down a tenth from last week.
NBC
finished in second with a 1.6/5. America's
Got Talent was up three tenths from last week's season low to a 2.2. NBC
aired two specials: The Clios: World's
Best Commercials, which drew a 1.2, and Jimmy
Fallon's Primetime Music Special, which garnered a 1.6.
CBS placed third
with a 1.4/4. Big
Brother was even from last Wednesday with a
1.9.
ABC's Final
Witness was down two tenths from last week to
a 1.0, giving the network a fourth-place 1.1/3.
The CW (0.3/1)
aired repeats.
