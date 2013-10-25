Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Second Straight Night With World Series

Fox won its second consecutive night Thursday with an overall 3.2 rating/11 share with adults 18-49, as its coverage of the 2013 World Series continues to pace ahead of last year.

The Cardinals' 4-2 win over the Red Sox posted a 9.5 overnight household rating, up a tenth over Wednesday and up 8% over last year's second game. Fox will release official numbers later on Friday.

CBS was in second with a 2.7/8. Big Bang Theory was down 6% to a 4.9, Millers fell 13% to a 2.8 and The Crazy Ones dipped 4% to a 2.3; each was a season-low for those three shows. Two and a Half Men rose 10% to a 2.3 and Elementary improved 20% to a 1.8.

ABC's Once Upon a Time in Wonderland dipped another 8% to a 1.1, while Grey's Anatomy rose 4% to a 2.8. Scandal shed 9% from last week to fall to a season-low 3.0. ABC was in third with a 2.3/7.

NBC's lineup of Sean Saves the World, The Michael J. Fox Show and Parenthood were each flat with last week at 1.1, 1.2 and 1.3, respectively. NBC placed fourth with a 1.3/4.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.9/3. Reign dipped two tenths from last week's premiere to a 0.6 with 18-49s and The Vampire Diaries also fell two tenths to a 1.1. Within the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Reign fell two tenths to a 0.5 and Vampire Diaires was even with a 1.3.