Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Robust ‘9-1-1’

Fox won a tight Wednesday ratings race, its 1.3 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights and alongside a 5 share, just topping the 1.2/5 that NBC tallied.



The X-Files lost 10% on Fox for a 0.9, then drama 9-1-1 rated a flat 1.6.



On NBC, The Blacklist did a flat 1.1 and Law & Order: SVU dropped 7% to 1.3, before Chicago P.D. slipped 14% to 1.2.



CBS was just off the pace at 1.1/4. The Amazing Race rated a flat 1.2 and SEAL Team, which saw the team ship off unexpectedly to Afghanistan, slipped 9% to 1.0. Criminal Minds closed out prime up 11% to 1.0.



ABC was at 0.8/3. It had repeated comedies before Match Game did a flat 0.7.



Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.



The CW scored a 0.3/1, with Riverdale at 0.5 and Dynasty at 0.2. Both dramas were level with last week.

