Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins on Rebounded ‘Empire’

Fox was top of the ratings heap Wednesday, putting up a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. Shots Fired rated a flat 0.8 before Empire grew 17% to 2.1.

CBS was just off the pace at 1.4/5. Survivor was off a tenth of a point from last week at 1.7 and the season finale of Criminal Minds scored a flat 1.5, then Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders too was off a tenth at 0.8.

After that was ABC at 1.2/5. The Goldbergs was down 7% at 1.3, and Speechless fell 17% to 1.0. Then Modern Family was down a tenth of a point at 1.5, and Black-ish, featuring DeVonte Johnson’s introduction to the world, was up 8% to 1.3. Designated Survivor climbed 11% to 1.0.

NBC had a 1.0/4. Blindspot fell 11% to 0.8 and Law & Order: SVU picked up 10% for a 1.1, then Chicago P.D. grew 9% to 1.2.

The CW rated a 0.4/2 on the night. Arrow climbed 20% to 0.6 while The 100 dropped 25% to land at 0.3.

Among Spanish-language players, Univision had a 0.5/2 for primetime and Telemundo a 0.3/1.