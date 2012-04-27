PrimetimeRatings: Fox Wins a Night of Series Lows

On a night where

many shows hit their series lows, Fox was able to escape with the Thursday

victory with an overall 2.9 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol drew a 3.9, even with last

week. Touch dipped 10% to a 1.9, its lowest rating to date.

CBS landed in

second with a 2.6/7, returning much of its lineup after a week off to lows. The

Big Bang Theory fell 9% to a season-low 4.0 and Person of Interest

dropped 20% to a 2.4, its lowest-rated episode so far. The Mentalist

drew a 2.1, down 13% and its lowest rating for a Thursday, while Rules of

Engagement was the only show to improve, rising 14% to a 2.5.

ABC was right

behind with a third-place 2.2/6. Missing fell another 7% to its

lowest-rated episode at 1.3, while Grey's Anatomy was also down 3% to a

3.2. Scandal was up 5% in its fourth week to a 2.1.

NBC finished with

a 1.4/4. Community was up 8% to a 1.4 and 30 Rock -- airing its

second live episode -- rose 7% to a 1.6. The Office, Parks & Recreation

and Awake all fell to series lows at 2.1, 1.6 and 0.8, respectively.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.8/2. The Vampire Diaries stayed at its series-low 1.0

in A18-49, but was up 9% in A18-34 to a 1.2. The Secret Circle was also

even in 18-49 with a 0.5, but also rose two tenths in 18-34 for a 0.6.