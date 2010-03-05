Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins the Night, But 'Office,' 'Marriage Ref' Take Their Hours

Of course American Idol lifted Fox to the overall win Thursday for adults 18-49, but The Office and The Marriage Ref topped the adults 18-49 ratings from 9-11pm.

American Idol's 6.5 adults 18-49 rating was enough to swamp the rest of the competition on Thursday night. It was down 8% from the comparable Thursday night last season (2/26/09). Overall, American Idol is down just 5% in adults 18-49 so far this season. Kitchen Nightmares slipped just a bit (3%) from last week to a 3.3 rating.

