Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Monday as 'House' Returns to Gains, 'Alcatraz' Holds Up
Fox led the way on Monday night with CBS in repeats, earning
an overall 3.0 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. The second episode of Alcatraz was
down 10% to a 3.0 from last week's two-hour premiere, while House returned from its last new episode
on Nov. 28 up 19% to a 3.1.
NBC aired the GOP debate in Tampa, Fla., on a special
edition of Rock Center moderated by
Brian Williams, from 9-11 p.m., which earned a 1.7. Earlier, Who's Still Standing was up a tenth to a 1.7 from its last original
on Jan. 9. The network was in fourth place with a 1.7/4.
ABC landed second with an overall 2.5/6, as The Bachelor rose 13% to a season-high
2.7. Castle was down a tenth to a
2.1.
The CW was pre-empted in Chicago for a Bulls game, so
numbers will likely be adjusted. Hart of
Dixie returned from its last new episode on Dec. 5 down a tenth in A-18-40
and A18-34 to a 0.7 and 0.8, respectively. Gossip
Girl was up 17% in A18-49 to a 0.7,
and up 13% in A18-34 to a 0.9. The network finished with an overall 0.7/2.
