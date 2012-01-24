Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Monday as 'House' Returns to Gains, 'Alcatraz' Holds Up

Fox led the way on Monday night with CBS in repeats, earning

an overall 3.0 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The second episode of Alcatraz was

down 10% to a 3.0 from last week's two-hour premiere, while House returned from its last new episode

on Nov. 28 up 19% to a 3.1.

NBC aired the GOP debate in Tampa, Fla., on a special

edition of Rock Center moderated by

Brian Williams, from 9-11 p.m., which earned a 1.7. Earlier, Who's Still Standing was up a tenth to a 1.7 from its last original

on Jan. 9. The network was in fourth place with a 1.7/4.

ABC landed second with an overall 2.5/6, as The Bachelor rose 13% to a season-high

2.7. Castle was down a tenth to a

2.1.

The CW was pre-empted in Chicago for a Bulls game, so

numbers will likely be adjusted. Hart of

Dixie returned from its last new episode on Dec. 5 down a tenth in A-18-40

and A18-34 to a 0.7 and 0.8, respectively. Gossip

Girl was up 17% in A18-49 to a 0.7,

and up 13% in A18-34 to a 0.9. The network finished with an overall 0.7/2.