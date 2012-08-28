Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Monday as 'Hotel Hell' Continues Momentum

Fox won Monday night with an overall 2.6 rating/7 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hotel Hell continued to post gains, gaining another 15% from last week for a 2.3. The net's other Gordon Ramsay series, Hell's Kitchen, was also up 15% to a 3.0.

NBC earned a third-place 1.2/3. Grimm was even at 1.6 and Stars Earn Stripes was down another two tenths to a 0.9.

ABC's Bachelor Pad was even with last week at 1.3. The network finished in fourth with a 1.1/3.

The CW aired a new L.A. Complex, which drew a 0.3. The network finished with a 0.3/1.

CBS' repeats landed the network in second with a 1.6/4.