Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Monday as 'Hell's Kitchen' Heats Up

Fox came out on top Monday night in the ratings, with an

overall 2.5 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Hell's Kitchen rose 13% to a

2.7, followed by MasterChef, which

was flat at 2.3.

ABC finished second, airing a three-hour Bachelor Pad for an overall 2.2/6. The

show's second season premiered at 2.2, even with its two-hour series premiere last year.

CBS (1.2/3), NBC (1.0/3) and the CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.