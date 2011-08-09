Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Monday as 'Hell's Kitchen' Heats Up
Fox came out on top Monday night in the ratings, with an
overall 2.5 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. Hell's Kitchen rose 13% to a
2.7, followed by MasterChef, which
was flat at 2.3.
ABC finished second, airing a three-hour Bachelor Pad for an overall 2.2/6. The
show's second season premiered at 2.2, even with its two-hour series premiere last year.
CBS (1.2/3), NBC (1.0/3) and the CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.
