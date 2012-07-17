PrimetimeRatings: Fox Wins Monday as Cooking Shows Rise
Fox was able to
win another Monday with an overall 2.6 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Both Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef
were up 4% to a 2.6.
ABC came in second
with a 1.8/5. The special Bachelorette: The Men Tell All was down 12%
from last week's regular Bachelorette to a 2.2. The Glass House stayed at its lowest rating of
1.0.
NBC was in third
with a 1.4/4. Fear Factor was up 7% from last week to a 1.5 and American
Ninja Warrior was up 21% from last week's series low for a 1.7.
CBS' repeats
landed the network in fourth with a 1.1/3.
The CW finished
with a 0.3/1. The network aired the special Batmobile: Justice on Wheels
for a 0.4.
