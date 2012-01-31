Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Monday as 'Alcatraz' Holds Firm

Fox took the

Monday night ratings victory with an overall 2.8 rating/7 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. In its third week, Alcatraz shed another 10% to a

2.7, but retained nearly all of its lead-in from House, which drew a

2.8, also down 10% from last week.

Although it was in

repeats, CBS edged out ABC for second with an overall 2.3/6. ABC, which had a

2.2/6, saw The Bachelor lose a tenth from last week's season high to a

2.6.

NBC aired the game

show, Who's Still Standing to a 1.7, even with its last new episode.

Following a repeat of Fear Factor (the net scrapped its planned episode

Monday night due to objections over some of the content), Rock Center drew

a 0.8, down 53% from last week's GOP debate-infused broadcast. The network

finished with an overall 1.3/3.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.6/2. Gossip Girl's 100th episode was up 17% from last week in

A18-49 with an 0.7 and was up 14% in A18-34 to a 0.8. Hart of Dixie was

up 20% in A18-49 to a 0.6, but down two tenths in A18-34 to a 0.7.