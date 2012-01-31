Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Monday as 'Alcatraz' Holds Firm
Fox took the
Monday night ratings victory with an overall 2.8 rating/7 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. In its third week, Alcatraz shed another 10% to a
2.7, but retained nearly all of its lead-in from House, which drew a
2.8, also down 10% from last week.
Although it was in
repeats, CBS edged out ABC for second with an overall 2.3/6. ABC, which had a
2.2/6, saw The Bachelor lose a tenth from last week's season high to a
2.6.
NBC aired the game
show, Who's Still Standing to a 1.7, even with its last new episode.
Following a repeat of Fear Factor (the net scrapped its planned episode
Monday night due to objections over some of the content), Rock Center drew
a 0.8, down 53% from last week's GOP debate-infused broadcast. The network
finished with an overall 1.3/3.
The CW rounded out
the night with a 0.6/2. Gossip Girl's 100th episode was up 17% from last week in
A18-49 with an 0.7 and was up 14% in A18-34 to a 0.8. Hart of Dixie was
up 20% in A18-49 to a 0.6, but down two tenths in A18-34 to a 0.7.
