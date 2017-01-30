Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Miss Universe’

Fox won the ratings crown among broadcasters, posting a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Fox aired the Miss Universe competition across primetime. Its last Miss Universe telecast, in December 2015, scored a 1.7.

ABC and CBS both scored a 1.0/3, while NBC did a 0.6/2.

ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos went up 71% to 1.2 and a double run of To Tell the Truth grew 25% to 1.0. Conviction went up 25% to 0.5.

On CBS, 60 Minutes was a flat 1.2 before NCIS: Los Angeles grew 30% to 1.3. Madam Secretary went up 29% to 0.9 and Elementary grew 40% to 0.7.

NBC had repeats and then a new Dateline at a flat 0.8.

Among Spanish-language broadcasters, Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.5/2.