Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Love Connection’ Rally

Fox was the top broadcaster in ratings Thursday night, scoring a 0.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That was just ahead of NBC’s 0.8/4.

Fox’s Beat Shazam did a flat 1.0, while Love Connection grew 13% to 0.9.

NBC had the premiere of Hollywood Game Night at 0.8, up 33% over its 2016 finale, and The Wall at 0.9, down a tenth of a point from its last fresh airing. That led into the season premiere of The Night Shift at 0.6, dramatically down from its 1.2 finale last August.

ABC and CBS were at 0.7/3. Boy Band premiered to a 0.7 on ABC, followed by the debut of The Gong Show, with Mike Myers playing host Tommy Maitland, at a promising 0.9.

On CBS, it was repeats throughout prime.

The CW, also in repeats, had a 0.3/1.

Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo did a 0.6/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.