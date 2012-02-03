Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'Idol' Settles In

Fox was able to

grab the Wednesday ratings victory, as American Idol was down only 2%

from last Thursday for a 5.4 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The Finder was down 14% to a 2.4. The network

finished with an overall 3.9 rating/11 share.

CBS was the runner-up with a 3.5/9. The Big Bang Theory was down 2% from last week for a

5.4 (it was the #1 rated show from 8-8:30 p.m.), iRob! was down

3% for a 3.4 and The Mentalist dropped 7% from its last episode two

weeks ago. Person of Interest was the only show to improve, rising 3%

from two weeks ago for a 3.3.

ABC placed third

for the evening at 2.5/7. Wipeout at 1.8 and Grey's Anatomy at

3.5 were both flat from their last episodes, while Private Practice was

up 10% to a 2.3.

NBC finished with

an overall 1.5/4, with much of its lineup hitting season/series lows. 30

Rock was down 19% to a 1.3, its series low, The Office fell 10% from

its last airing two weeks ago for a season-low 2.7 and The Firm was down

to a 0.8 for its lowest-rated telecast so far. Up All Night was also

down 8% to a 1.8. Parks & Recreation was the only show to improve,

up 6% to a 1.8.

The CW rounded out

the night with an overall 0.9/2. The Vampire Diaries was up 9% in A18-49

with a 1.2 but down two tenths in A18-34 to a 1.0. The Secret Circle was

flat in both demos with a 0.7 and 0.6, respectively.