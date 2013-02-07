Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'Idol' Drops 16%

Fox easily won Wednesday with adults 18-49 with American

Idol, though it fell 16% to a 4.6 rating, its lowest rating this season.





ABC was in a distant second with an overall 2.2/6. Modern

Family fell to a season-low 3.8, down 10% from its last episode two weeks

ago. Suburgatory rose 17% to a 2.1 while Nashville also fell 11%

to tie its lowest rating so far of 1.7. Earlier, The Middle was down 8%

to a 2.3 and The Neighbors was up 13% to a 1.8.





CBS took third with a 2.1/6. Criminal Minds tied its

series-low 2.7 rating, falling 13% from its last episode two weeks ago. CSI was

also down 8% to a 2.4.





NBC finished with a fourth-place 1.5/4. Whitney was

down 8% to a 1.2, Law & Order: SVU fell 12% to a 1.5 and Chicago

Fire declined 14% to a 1.8. Guys With Kids was the only show to

improve, rising a tenth to a 1.2.





The CW rounded out the evening with a 1.0/3. Arrow rose

14% in the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 0.8, while also improving 11% with

18-49s to a 1.0. Supernatural was even in both demos with a 0.8 and 0.9,

respectively.