PrimetimeRatings: Fox Wins as 'Idol' Down Slightly

Fox took Wednesday

night with an overall 4.4 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol was down 4% from last week.

CBS

landed in second with a 2.7/7. The 12th season of CSI came

to end with a 2.4 rating, down 8% from last year and was the show's

lowest-rated finale ever. Earlier, Survivor was down 4% to a 2.7 and Criminal

Minds fell 7% to tie its series low at 2.8.

ABC

placed third for the evening with a 2.5/7. The Middle was down 5% to a

season-low 1.9, while Suburgatory was up 5% to a 2.1. Modern Family

drew a 4.3, up 12% and new comedy Don't Trust the B---- inApartment23 was

even at 2.3. Revenge was also up, rising 5% to a 2.2.

NBC

came in fourth with a 1.3/4. Betty White's Off Their Rockers was up 15%

to a 1.5, followed by another new episode of Off Their Rockers, up a

tenth to a 1.6. RockCenter drew a

0.8, down 20% and the recently-renewed Law & Order:SVU was down

by 11% to a 1.7.

The

CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1. America's Next Top Model was even

in A18-49 and A18-34 with a 0.4 in each.