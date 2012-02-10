Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'Idol' Up Again

For the second

night in a row, Fox's American Idol grew week-to-week, rising 6% from

last Thursday to a 5.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. That was followed by The Finder, which was down another tenth

to a 2.3. The network won the night with an overall 4.0 rating/11 share.

CBS came in second

with a 3.6/10. The Big Bang Theory was even with another 5.5 (and once

again bested Idol head-to-head), while iRob! was up a tenth to a

3.4. Person of Interest and The Mentalist were flat at 3.3 and

2.9, respectively.

ABC was in third

at 2.6/7. Grey's Anatomy was up 8% to a 3.9 and Private Practice was

even with another 2.3. Wipeout was down 17% from last week to a

season-low 1.5.

NBC was fourth

with an overall 1.7/5. An hour-long 30 Rock rebounded 23% to a 1.6, while The Office continued to fall, dropping

11% from last week to a season-low 2.5. Up All Night stayed at its

season-low 1.8.

The CW rounded out

the night with an overall 1.0/3. The Vampire Diaries was even in A18-49 at

1.2, but its 1.2 in A18-34 was a 20% improvement from last week. The Secret

Circle was up in both demos, rising 14% in A18-49 to a 0.8 and 17% in

A18-34 to a 0.7.