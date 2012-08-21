Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'Hotel Hell' Up From Premiere

Fox won Monday night with an overall 2.3 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hotel Hell was up a tenth from last Monday's premiere to a 2.0 while Hell's Kitchen was down two tenths to a 2.5.

There was a three-way tie for second with NBC, CBS and ABC notching a 1.3/4 each. For NBC, Grimm was down 20% from last week's premiere to a 1.6. Stars Earn Stripes was down 35% from its debut to a 1.1.

ABC's Bachelor Pad was up 25% to a 1.5 and The Glass House ended its summer with a 0.9, up two tenths from last week. (Note: ABC aired preseason football in the Philadelphia and Boston markets.)

CBS aired repeats.

The CW aired a new Remodeled, which drew a 0.2, up a tenth from last week. The network finished with an overall 0.2/1.