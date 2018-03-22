Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Hearty ‘9-1-1’

Fox took top prize in Wednesday’s prime ratings, scoring a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That was a little better than the 1.2/5 that ABC, CBS and NBC all put up.

Fox had The X-Files at a flat 0.8 and then 9-1-1 up 6% for a 1.7.

ABC saw The Goldbergs do a flat 1.5 and Speechless grow 44% for a 1.3, then Modern Familywent up 14% at 1.6 and American Housewife climbed 30% for a 1.3. Drama Designated Survivordid a flat 0.7.

On CBS, Survivor did a flat 1.7 and Seal Team elevated 11% for a 1.0, then Criminal Minds was a level 0.9.

NBC had a Law & Order: SVU repeat, then a new episode at 1.4 and Chicago P.D. at 1.3, both shows up a tenth of a point.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.5/2.