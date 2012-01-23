Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Giants-Niners Thriller
With the NFC
Championship game between the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers
taking up the bulk of Fox's primetime window (coverage ended at 10:57 p.m. ET),
the network easily won the Sunday ratings race with an overall 18.7 rating/40
share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. (Due to the
nature of live events, ratings are subjected to higher-than-normal adjustments).
ABC came in a
distant second with a 2.0/4. Once Upon a Time and Desperate
Housewives were each down a tenth with a 3.2 and 2.6, respectively. At 10 p.m., Pan Am drew another 1.3.
Even though it was
in mostly repeats, CBS beat out NBC for third with an overall 1.6/3. Undercover
Boss was down 27% from last week to a 2.2.
NBC rounded out
the evening with a 0.9/2. Dateline NBC drew a 1.3 at 8 p.m., and back-to-back episodes of the canceled Prime Suspect
drew an 0.8 and 0.7 each.
