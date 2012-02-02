Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Easily as 'Idol' Continues ItsSlide

Even though Fox

was able to easily grab the Wednesday ratings crown, American Idol continued

its trend of shedding viewers, losing another 8% from last Wednesday for a 5.9

rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network

followed with an episode of Mobbed, which received a huge boost, drawing

a 2.9, up 123% from the 1.3 it drew last month. The network finished with an

overall 4.4 rating/12 share.

ABC's repeats tied

NBC's mix of new and old episodes with each net drawing an overall 1.5/4. NBC's

two freshman comedies experienced upticks, as both Whitney and Are

You There Chelsea? both grew 21% to a 1.7 each.

CBS came in a

distant second with a 1.9/5. The only new programming, Super Bowl's Greatest

Commercials, drew a 2.1 at 8 p.m.

The CW rounded out

the night with an overall 0.5/1. One Tree Hill was flat with another 0.7

and ReModeled returned to its series low of 0.3.