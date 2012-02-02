Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Easily as 'Idol' Continues ItsSlide
Even though Fox
was able to easily grab the Wednesday ratings crown, American Idol continued
its trend of shedding viewers, losing another 8% from last Wednesday for a 5.9
rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network
followed with an episode of Mobbed, which received a huge boost, drawing
a 2.9, up 123% from the 1.3 it drew last month. The network finished with an
overall 4.4 rating/12 share.
ABC's repeats tied
NBC's mix of new and old episodes with each net drawing an overall 1.5/4. NBC's
two freshman comedies experienced upticks, as both Whitney and Are
You There Chelsea? both grew 21% to a 1.7 each.
CBS came in a
distant second with a 1.9/5. The only new programming, Super Bowl's Greatest
Commercials, drew a 2.1 at 8 p.m.
The CW rounded out
the night with an overall 0.5/1. One Tree Hill was flat with another 0.7
and ReModeled returned to its series low of 0.3.
