Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Despite Modest ‘Empire’ Drop

Fox won the Wednesday ratings derby, posting a 1.5 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.3/5 put up by CBS.

Fox did a 1.7/6 the week before. Empire dropped 5% to 1.8, then Star fell 13% to 1.3.

On CBS, Survivor grew 6% to 1.7 before SEAL Team fell 17% to 1.0 and Criminal Minds was a flat 1.1.

ABC had a 1.2/5, with The Goldbergs at a flat 1.4 and Speechless also flat at 1.1. Modern Family slipped 6% to 1.7 and American Housewife did a level 1.4. Designated Survivor was down 11% at 0.8.

NBC was at 1.1/4. The Blacklist rated a flat 0.9 and Law & Order: SVU a level 1.2. Chicago P.D. fell 8% to 1.1.

Telemundo scored a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.5/2 as well, with Riverdale losing 25% of its premiere audience at 0.6 and Dynasty also down 25% at 0.3.