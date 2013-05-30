Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Demo as 'MasterChef' Even With Premiere

Fox won Wednesday night with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef

was even with last week's premiere.

NBC took the win in total viewers with 6.48 million, and was

second in the demo with a 1.5/4. The Blake Shelton Oklahoma City relief

concert, Healing the Heartland,

drew 1.9 at 9 p.m. and 8.56 million viewers. It also aired across Style, E!,

Bravo, G4 and CMT. Earlier, Dateline rose 14% to a 1.6.

CBS premiered The American Baking Competition at 8

p.m. to a 1.0 rating, which, like Tuesday's Brooklyn DA debut, was down

23% from what Dogs in the City debuted to the same time last year.

The network placed fourth with a 1.0/3.

ABC aired a mix of repeats and originals for a third-place

1.1/3. Family Tools aired its first episode in a few weeks for a 1.0,

down 17%. How to Live With Your Parents was down 38% from last week to a

series-low 1.3. At 10 p.m., the premiere of Nightline'ssummer

series The Lookout, was up 10% from last summer's debut of Final

Witness to a 1.1.

The CW was in repeats.