Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Demo as 'MasterChef' Even With Premiere
Fox won Wednesday night with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share
with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef
was even with last week's premiere.
NBC took the win in total viewers with 6.48 million, and was
second in the demo with a 1.5/4. The Blake Shelton Oklahoma City relief
concert, Healing the Heartland,
drew 1.9 at 9 p.m. and 8.56 million viewers. It also aired across Style, E!,
Bravo, G4 and CMT. Earlier, Dateline rose 14% to a 1.6.
CBS premiered The American Baking Competition at 8
p.m. to a 1.0 rating, which, like Tuesday's Brooklyn DA debut, was down
23% from what Dogs in the City debuted to the same time last year.
The network placed fourth with a 1.0/3.
ABC aired a mix of repeats and originals for a third-place
1.1/3. Family Tools aired its first episode in a few weeks for a 1.0,
down 17%. How to Live With Your Parents was down 38% from last week to a
series-low 1.3. At 10 p.m., the premiere of Nightline'ssummer
series The Lookout, was up 10% from last summer's debut of Final
Witness to a 1.1.
The CW was in repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.