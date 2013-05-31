Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins in Demo; CBS First With Total Viewers on Thursday

Fox won Thursday night among adults 18-49 with an overall

1.5 rating/5 share. Hell's Kitchen was down 9% to a 2.0 and Does

Someone Have to Go? fell 23% from last week's premiere to a 1.0.

CBS aired the finale of Mike & Molly at 8:30 p.m.

-- which was pushed back from its original May 20 airdate due its

tornado-themed plot -- for a 1.8, which was down 25% from its last episode and

a drop-off of 45% from last year's finale. The network took second in the demo

with a 1.4/4, but first in total viewers with 6.94 million.

ABC was in third with a 1.2/4. Wipeout and Motive

both fell 8% to a 1.1 and 1.2, respectively. Rookie Blue was even with

last week's premiere with a 1.2.

NBC's Hannibal, whichhas been picked up for a second season, was even with last week's low of

1.0. Earlier, Save Me was flat with last week's premiere at 8 p.m. with

a 0.7, then fell a tenth to a 0.6 at 8:30 p.m. NBC took fourth with a 0.8/3.

The CW aired repeats.