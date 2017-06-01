Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins on Decent ‘F Word’ Start

Fox was the top performer among broadcasters Wednesday, putting up a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, and a 4 share. The season premiere of MasterChef scored a 1.0, while the series premiere of The F Word With Gordon Ramsay did a 1.1.

Next was NBC at 0.8/4. Little Big Shots was off 8% from its last airing at 1.2, while the season premiere of The Carmichael Show did a 0.9, followed by a second episode at 0.8. NBC then aired a repeat at 10.

CBS, with repeats throughout prime, did a 0.6/3.

ABC had a 0.5/2. It too was in repeats.

The CW scored a 0.3/1 with repeats of Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Among Spanish-language channels, Univision was at 0.6/3 and Telemundo at 0.4/2.