Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins a Close Thursday

Fox

narrowly defeated its competition Thursday with an overall 3.0 rating/8

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

second X Factor results show was down 8% from last week to a 3.3. Bones fell 18% from its premiere to a 2.7.

CBS, despite airing mostly repeats, was nipping at Fox's heels to finish second at 2.8/7. The Big Bang Theory was up a tenth from last week to a 5.2 for the night's highest rating. Rules of Engagement was down a tenth to a 3.6.

ABC was right behind with a 2.7/7. It saw gains from both Grey's Anatomy (up 14% to a 4.0) and Private Practice (up 11% to a 2.9). Charlie's Angels drew a 1.1.

NBC placed fourth with a 1.8/5. Community was down 12% to a 1.5, Parks & Recreation fell 10% to a 1.8 and The Office fell a tenth to a 3.0. Both Whitney and Prime Suspect held steady at 2.1 and 1.2, respectively.

The CW finished out the night with a 1.1/3. The Secret Circle scored a 0.8 in both A18-49 and A18-34 demos, while the fall finale of The Vampire Diaries posted a 1.4 in both demos.