Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Big With Giant Playoff Lead-In

Fox won big in Sunday prime ratings, riding a massive football playoffs lead-in to a whopping 4.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share across prime. That easily topped the 1.0/4 that ABC posted.

Fox had Eagles versus Saints leading in to its comedy block. The Simpsons did a 3.8, which was up a stunning 322% over last week, while Bob’s Burgers grew 144% to 2.2. Family Guy went up 80% to 1.8 and the Rel finale skyrocketed 120% to 1.1.

On ABC, an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat led into a new one that grew 44% to 1.3. Shark Tank climbed 22% to 1.1 and was followed by a Shark Tank repeat.

CBS was at 0.8/3. 60 Minutes fell 13% to 0.7 and God Friended Me posted a flat 0.9. NCIS: Los Angeles did a 0.9 and Madam Secretary a 0.6, both dramas level with last week.

NBC rated a 0.6/2. The film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone did a 0.6 and Dateline a 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1 with the Critics’ Choice Awards across prime, same as it did last year.