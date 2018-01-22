Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins Big With NFC Championship

Fox crushed all comers with the NFC Championship game Sunday, riding Eagles-Vikings to an 8.9 average in viewers 18-49 in prime, and a 29 share. No other network averaged a full ratings point in that demo.

The NFC Championship did an 11.7, and the premiere of medical drama The Resident on Fox rated a 2.7.

ABC and CBS both did a 0.8/3. ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then a new episode down 33% from last week at 0.8, and a double run of Shark Tank at 1.0 and 1.0. Last week’s Shark Tank double shot did a 1.3 and 1.2.

On CBS, two hours of 60 Minutes scored a 1.2 and 0.8. Last week’s did a 0.8. Repeats of SWAT and NCIS: Los Angeles followed.

NBC rated a 0.7/2. It aired repeats of Little Big Shots and Ellen’s Game of Games.