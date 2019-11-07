Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as ‘Masked Singer’ Returns

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race easily, two hours of The Masked Singer giving the network a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That doubled runner-up NBC.

The Masked Singer had been off for a bit due to the World Series on Fox. It did a 2.1 last time out.

The Wednesday shows were up against the World Series game seven the week before.

NBC did a 1.0/5. Chicago Med got a 1.1 and Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. 1.0s. All three were down a tenth of a point.

CBS scored a 0.8/4 and ABC a 0.7/3. CBS had Survivor up 18% at 1.3 and SEAL Team off 14% at 0.6, then SWAT at a level 0.5.

ABC had The Goldbergs at 0.9 and Schooled at 0.7, both flat. Modern Family got a 0.9 and Single Parents a 0.6, both down a tenth, before Stumptown rated a flat 0.5.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.5 and El Final Del Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos at 0.4. Exatlon went up a tenth and the other two were level with last week.

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe and Cuna de Lobos at 0.5 and El Dragon at 0.4. All three were down a tenth.

The CW did a 0.2/1, as Riverdale and Nancy Drew both rated a 0.2. Riverdale was flat and Nancy went up a tenth.