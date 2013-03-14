Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'American Idol' Dips Slightly

On a repeat-laden Wednesday night, Fox was able to win with American

Idol, which was down 5% to a 3.6 rating with adults 18-49 from 8-10 p.m.,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers.





In second was CBS with a 2.0 rating/6 share. The net aired

repeats except for a new Survivor, which was down a tenth to a 2.5.





ABC's freshman comedy The Neighbors hit its lowest rating

so far with a 1.4, which was down 18% from last week. Airing repeats the rest

of the night, ABC finished in third with a 1.2/4.





NBC's Whitney was down a tenth to a 1.2 and the

network ended up in fourth with a 1.1/3.





The CW aired all repeats.



