Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins as 'American Idol' Dips Slightly
On a repeat-laden Wednesday night, Fox was able to win with American
Idol, which was down 5% to a 3.6 rating with adults 18-49 from 8-10 p.m.,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
In second was CBS with a 2.0 rating/6 share. The net aired
repeats except for a new Survivor, which was down a tenth to a 2.5.
ABC's freshman comedy The Neighbors hit its lowest rating
so far with a 1.4, which was down 18% from last week. Airing repeats the rest
of the night, ABC finished in third with a 1.2/4.
NBC's Whitney was down a tenth to a 1.2 and the
network ended up in fourth with a 1.1/3.
The CW aired all repeats.
