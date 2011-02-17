Primetime Ratings: Fox Tops Wednesday Despite CBS PremiereCompetition

Fox marked another Wednesday win with adults 18-49, despite

a ratings slip from American Idol.

The net averaged an 8.1 rating/23 share, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers.

Idol was down 4% from last Wednesday's episode and 21% from the

comparable Tuesday episode last season. Total viewership was down 3% from last Wednesday to 22.9 million. The two-hour episode's 8 p.m. hour was down

14% (to a 7.2) from last week's one-hour episode.

CBS came in second with a 3.2/9. The premiere of Survivor: Redemption Island bowed to a

3.2 rating with adults 18-49, down 29% from last spring's debut and marking

both the series' lowest-rated premiere and lowest-rated episode to date.The debut of Criminal Minds: Suspect

Behavior fared better, posting a 3.3 with adults 18-49.

ABC was down across the board with an overall 2.3/7. Mr. Sunshine

fell 30% from last week's premiere to a 2.6 rating. Modern Family was

down 16% to a 4.3 rating. The Middle hit a season-low 2.3 with the key adults demo, down 12% from

last week. Better With You fell 14% to a new series-low 1.8 rating. Off

The Map followed suit, down 21% to a series-low 1.5 with adults 18-49.

NBC averaged a 1.4/4 Wednesday night, with Minute to Win It down 40% to

a series-low 1.0 rating. Law & Order: SVU slid 15% from last week to

a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating.

The CW posted a 0.3/1 for a night of repeats.