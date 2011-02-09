Primetime Ratings: Fox Tops Tuesday With 'Glee,' 'Traffic Light' Has Modest Debut

Fox won Tuesday with an overall 3.4 rating/9 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, with new couples comedy Traffic Light premiering to a moderate 1.9 rating in the demo. Nonetheless, that's a 19% improvement from the now-canceled Running Wilde's season average.

Following Sunday's post-Super Bowl airing, Glee was up just slightly from its last new Tuesday on Dec. 7, posting a 4.5 rating. Raising Hope was steady vs. its last original with a 2.8 with adults 18-49.

CBS was Tuesday's runner up, averaging a 3.3/9. NCIS was down 9% to a 4.2. NCIS: LA slipped 8% to a 3.5 with key adults and The Good Wife was flat at 2.2.

NBC followed at 2.6/7 with The Biggest Loser: Couples down 11% to a 3.0 with adults 18-49 and Parenthood falling 14% to a 1.9.

ABC posted a 1.5/4. No Ordinary Family tied its series low 1.5 rating. V and Detroit 1-8-7 improved slightly vs. last week to a 1.8 and 1.3, respectively.

The CW picked up the rear with 0.7/2. One Tree Hill dropped over 40% to a 0.7 with adults 18-49. Hellcats was also down a tenth from last week to a 0.7.