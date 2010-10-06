Primetime Ratings: Fox Tops Tuesday Despite Ratings Stumble

Fox won Tuesday night among adults 18-49 with an average 3.3/9, despite each of the night's shows falling in ratings from last week. Among the key adults demo, Glee dropped 24% to a 4.5/14, but was nonetheless Tuesday's top-rated show. Raising Hope tumbled 16% to a 2.6/7 and Running Wilde dipped 14% to a 1.8/5 from last week.

CBS came in second and also saw its Tuesday night down from last week. NCIS fell 10% to a 3.7/11 thought topped the night in viewers with 19.5 million. NCIS: LA followed suit, dipping 8% to 3.4/9 among adults 18-49. The Good Wife managed to stay steady vs. last week with 12.7 million viewers and a 2.5/7, topping the 10 p.m. hour.

In third place, ABC saw newcomer No Ordinary Family stumble from lasts week's debut, down 19% to 8.9 million viewers and 2.6/8 with adults 18-49. Dancing With the Stars' results show also fell 16% to 3.2/9 in the same demo, as did Detroit 1-8-7, down 14% to 1.8/5 with adults 18-49.

Following the night's downward trend, NBC's The Biggest Loser fell to a 2.5/7 among key adults. Parenthood fared slightly better, falling flat with last week's series low with a 2.0/6 among adults 18-49.

The CW held steady vs last week among the key adults demo, with One Tree Hill earning a 1.0/3 and Life Unexpected with 0.8/2. The net did, however, enjoy substantial gains with its target women 18-34 demo--Life Unexpected climbed to a season high with the demo with a 1.6/4, up 45% from last week, and One Tree Hill was up 13% to a 1.8/5.