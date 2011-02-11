Primetime Ratings: Fox Tops Thursday As ‘Idol' Dips Slightly

Fox topped Thursday night with an overall 5.3 rating/4 share

with adults 18-49, with American Idol

falling just slightly from last week, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Last night's episode posted a 7.2 rating, down 4% from last

Thursday and 8% from last season's equivalent episode. The show was flat vs.

last week with total viewers at 21.8 million. Bones was even with last Thursday at a 3.3 rating.

CBS took second place, averaging a 3.0/8. The Big Bang Theory fell 9% to a 3.9

with adults 18-49 while $#*! My Dad Says

slipped 4% to a 2.7. CSI hit a series-low

2.8, down 7% from last week. The

Mentalist was flat at a 2.9.

ABC followed with a 2.9/8. Wipeout was down 12% from last week to a season-low 2.2. Grey's Anatomy also hit a season-low 3.9

rating, down 9% from last week. Private

Practice jumped 8% from last week to a 2.7 with adults 18-49.

NBC came in fourth, averaging a 2.2/6 for the night. Community was down 10% to a 1.8 rating. Perfect Couples rose 7% to a 1.5. The Office posted a 3.6, down a tick

from last week. Parks and Recreation

was up 8% to a 2.6 rating while 30 Rock

was down 4% to a 2.3. Outsourced fell

6% from last week to a 1.7 rating.

The CW rounded out the night with a 1.0/3. The Vampire Diaries hit a season-low 1.8

rating with adults 18-49, down 20% from last week. Nikita also hit a season low, down 22% from last week to a 0.7 with

the key adults demo.