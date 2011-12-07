Primetime Ratings: Fox Takes Tuesday As Lineup Drops
Although
its Tuesday lineup saw drops across the board, Fox won the night with an
overall 2.9 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. Glee fell 9% to a 2.9, New Girl was off by 6% at a 3.4
and Raising Hope drew a 2.2, down 8%.
CBS'
repeats tied NBC for second with a 2.0/5. NBC aired the special, A Michael
Buble Christmas at 8 p.m. for
1.5, followed by The Biggest Loser, which aired an hour later than
usual, drew a 2.2 from 9-11
p.m., down 8%.
ABC
came in fourth at 1.6/4, and featured a mix of originals and repeats. Last
Man Standing rose 8% to a 2.6, but Man Up! dropped a tenth to a 1.6,
a new series low. Following repeats during the 9 p.m. hour, Body of Proof
fell to a series low 1.5.
The CW finished
the night with an overall 0.6/2. 90210 rose a tenth to a 0.8 in A18-49.
