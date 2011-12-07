Primetime Ratings: Fox Takes Tuesday As Lineup Drops

Although

its Tuesday lineup saw drops across the board, Fox won the night with an

overall 2.9 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Glee fell 9% to a 2.9, New Girl was off by 6% at a 3.4

and Raising Hope drew a 2.2, down 8%.

CBS'

repeats tied NBC for second with a 2.0/5. NBC aired the special, A Michael

Buble Christmas at 8 p.m. for

1.5, followed by The Biggest Loser, which aired an hour later than

usual, drew a 2.2 from 9-11

p.m., down 8%.

ABC

came in fourth at 1.6/4, and featured a mix of originals and repeats. Last

Man Standing rose 8% to a 2.6, but Man Up! dropped a tenth to a 1.6,

a new series low. Following repeats during the 9 p.m. hour, Body of Proof

fell to a series low 1.5.

The CW finished

the night with an overall 0.6/2. 90210 rose a tenth to a 0.8 in A18-49.