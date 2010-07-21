Primetime Ratings: Fox Takes Tuesday With ‘Hells Kitchen'

Fox won the ratings race Tuesday night with a 2.9/9 in the 18-49 demo, helped by Hell's Kitchen winning the 9 p.m. hour with a 3.2/9.

NBC was second for the night with a 2.3/7. America's Got Talent won in total viewers Tuesday night, averaging 10.4 million, but dropped more than 10% from the previous week in the 18-49 demo. Losing it With Jillian dropped 21% in the 18-49 demo from last week to a 1.1/4.

ABC came in third with 1.7/5. Wipeout came in first at 8 p.m. with a 2.9/10. Downfall (1.2/3) and Primetime Family Secrets (0.9/3) were both down from last week.

CBS was fourth with 1.2/4 for repeats of twin NCIS series and The Good Wife.

Reruns of One Tree Hill and Life Unexpected earned The CW fifth with a 0.3/1.