Primetime Ratings: Fox Takes Tight Race With Strong ‘9-1-1’

Fox was the top ratings earner in Wednesday prime, as new drama 9-1-1 led the network to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That was a wee bit better than the 1.2/5 put up by ABC and NBC.

The X-Files slipped 29% from its premiere to 1.0 on Fox and 9-1-1 lost 17% from its series debut at 1.5. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created 9-1-1, and Peter Krause and Angela Bassett are in the cast.

On ABC, The Goldbergs rated a 1.5 and Speechless a 1.1, both shows flat, before Modern Family dropped 6% in its 200th episode for a 1.6. American Housewife slipped 8% to 1.2 while Match Game closed out prime at 0.8, down a tenth of a point from last week.

On NBC, Blacklist rated a flat 1.0 and Law & Order: SVU decreased 7% to 1.3, before Chicago P.D. posted a flat 1.3.

CBS did a 1.1/4. The Amazing Race dropped 13% to 1.4 and Seal Team score a flat 0.9, before Criminal Minds grew 11% to 1.0.

The CW rated a 0.3/1 with the 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala at 0.3 and Animal Crackers at 0.2. Last year’s Howie Mandel-fest did a 0.4.