Primetime Ratings: Fox Takes Thursday DespiteRatings Dips

Fox topped the first night of February sweeps,

posting an average 5.4 rating/14 share with adults 18-49.

American Idol slipped

3% from last Thursday to a 7.5 rating, down 21% from last season's

comparable Wednesday episode. The show dropped a modest 2% in total viewers vs. last week, drawing 21.8 million. Despite the lead-in, Bones fell 15% from last week's season high to a 3.3 with key

adults.

CBS and ABC tied for second with a 3.1/8. On the former, The Big Bang Theory jumped a tenth from

its last new episode on Jan. 21 to a 4.3 rating, while $#*! My Dad Says recovered from last week's season

low, up 22% to a 2.8. Despite the highly anticipated cameo from former star

William Petersen, CSI was down 10%

from its last new episode two weeks ago to a 3.0 with adults 18-49. The Mentalist was flat at a 2.8 rating.

On ABC, Wipeout was

up a tick to a 2.5 with the key adults demo. Grey's Anatomy returned with its first new episode in three weeks,

down just 2% from its last original to a 4.2 rating. The return of Private Practice didn't fare as well,

dropping a tenth of a point to a season low 2.6 with adults 18-49.

Behind competition from CBS and ABC, NBC's comedy block was down, averaging a

2.3/6 Thursday night. Community fell 9% to

a 2.0, Perfect Couples was down 18% to a

series low 1.4 and The Office dropped 7%

to a 3.7. Parks & Recreation slid 17%

to a 2.5, while 30 Rock was steady with last

week's 2.4, the only show that sink vs. last week. Outsourced fell 5% to

a 1.8, tying its season low.

The CW trailed with a 1.2/3. The Vampire Diaries

sunk 12% to a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49, though was up 4% to a 2.4 with the

net's target women 18-34. Nikita was down in

both demos, dropping 18% to a 0.9 and 23% to a 1.0, respectively.