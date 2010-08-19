Primetime Ratings: Fox Takes Night, 'MasterChef' Dips In New Time Slot

Fox won Wednesday night with an average 2.1 rating with adults 18-49, despite MasterChef's weak debut on its new night and time slot. NBC brought in the most overall viewers with 6.9 million.

MasterChef's 19% drop to five million viewers and a 2.1 preliminary rating in the key adults demo is not wholly unexpected. The series moved this week to a new night, time (8 p.m.) and show length (two hours), and lacked Hell's Kitchen as a lead in.

CBS's Big Brother claimed top show of the night among adults 18-49, up 8% from last week to a 2.6 rating.



America's Got Talent was the evening's most-watched program (10.2 million viewers), though it fell 11% with adults 18-49 to a season-low 2.5 rating. Minute to Win It also sunk 16% with that demo from last week, down to a 1.6.

The CW's Plain Jane continues to enjoy modest success, up slightly in viewers this week to 1.3 million and holding a steady 0.5 rating with adults 18-49.

Overall, NBC and CBS tied for second place last night with a 1.8 rating in the key adults demo; ABC took fourth with 1.1 and The CW picked up the rear with a 0.5 rating.