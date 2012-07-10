PrimetimeRatings: Fox Takes Monday With Cooking Duo
Fox was able to
win Monday night with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hell's Kitchen was even at 2.4
and MasterChef was up 4% for a 2.4 as well.
ABC finished in
second with a 2.0/6. The Bachelorette (which overran by four minutes),
drew a 2.5, flat with last week. The Glass House was up 10% from last
week for a 1.1.
NBC aired a new Fear Factor, which was down 13% from its last telecast in
February to a 1.3. American Ninja Warrior was also down 26% from two
weeks ago to a 1.4. The network finished with an overall 1.1/3.
CBS (1.2/4) and
The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.
