PrimetimeRatings: Fox Takes Monday With Cooking Duo

Fox was able to

win Monday night with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hell's Kitchen was even at 2.4

and MasterChef was up 4% for a 2.4 as well.

ABC finished in

second with a 2.0/6. The Bachelorette (which overran by four minutes),

drew a 2.5, flat with last week. The Glass House was up 10% from last

week for a 1.1.

NBC aired a new Fear Factor, which was down 13% from its last telecast in

February to a 1.3. American Ninja Warrior was also down 26% from two

weeks ago to a 1.4. The network finished with an overall 1.1/3.

CBS (1.2/4) and

The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.