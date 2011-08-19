PrimetimeRatings: Fox Tackles Thursday With NFL Preseason Action

Fox grabbed the

ratings victory Thursday night with an overall 3.2 rating/10 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network's first NFL broadcast

of the season -- a preseason matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and

Pittsburgh Steelers -- drew a 3.2 rating during the 8-11

p.m. primetime hours.

CBS finished

second with a 2.0/6. Big Brother was down 6% to a 3.0.

ABC's full slate

of original programming gave the network a 1.5/5. Wipeout was flat at

1.9, but Expedition Impossible fell 19% to a 1.3 and Rookie Blue

dropped 14% to a 1.2.

NBC (1.0/3) and

The CW (0.4/1) rounded out the night.