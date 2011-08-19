PrimetimeRatings: Fox Tackles Thursday With NFL Preseason Action
Fox grabbed the
ratings victory Thursday night with an overall 3.2 rating/10 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network's first NFL broadcast
of the season -- a preseason matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and
Pittsburgh Steelers -- drew a 3.2 rating during the 8-11
p.m. primetime hours.
CBS finished
second with a 2.0/6. Big Brother was down 6% to a 3.0.
ABC's full slate
of original programming gave the network a 1.5/5. Wipeout was flat at
1.9, but Expedition Impossible fell 19% to a 1.3 and Rookie Blue
dropped 14% to a 1.2.
NBC (1.0/3) and
The CW (0.4/1) rounded out the night.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.