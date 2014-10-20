Primetime Ratings: Fox Sunday-Night Comedies Up

Getting help from their NFL lead-in, three of Fox’s comedies posted gains Sunday night according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Simpsons was the evening’s top entertainment show, up 6% from last week with a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was up 14% from last week at 2.5. Family Guy also drew a 2.5, up 32% from its last new episode Oct. 5. Mulaney, which had its order cut by Fox from 16 episodes to 13 on Saturday, was even with last week at 1.1. Fox was the night’s No. 2 broadcast network, averaging a 3.6 rating and 10 share.

NBC was the night’s top broadcaster. The Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos averaged a 14.8 household rating and 24 share in metered-market numbers.

ABC finished third with a 1.6 / 4. America’s Funniest Home Videos was down one tenth of a point from last week at 1.1. Once Upon a Time was even with last week at 2.7. Resurrection hit a series low at 1.4, down one tenth from last week. Revenge gained a tenth at 1.3.

CBS came in fourth at 1.2 / 4. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes was down one tenth from last week at 1.2. Madame Secretary was even at 1.4. The Good Wife gained one tenth to 1.4. CSI was even at 1.4.