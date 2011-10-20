Primetime Ratings: Fox Steals Wednesday With World Series

Game 1 of the World Series stole a win for Fox on Wednesday

night, though the telecast of the Texas Rangers-St. Louis Cardinals game was

down 12% from last year's preliminaries to a 3.8 in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers (due to the nature of live sports,

ratings are subject to higher than normal adjustments).

ABC and CBS tied for second with a 3.3 rating/9 share as Modern Family continued its reign as the

top-rated show of the night, though down 5% to a 5.6. Both Suburgatory and The Middle were

even with last week at a 3.1 and 2.9, respectively. Revenge slipped 7% to a 2.5, while Happy Endings was also down 9% to a 3.0.

CBS' saw growth with both Survivor, up a tenth to a 3.3, and Criminal Minds, up 5% to a 3.9. CSI

held steady at a 2.6.

NBC snagged fourth placed with an overall 1.7/4. Up All Night increased a tenth to a

2.1, while Harry's Law, at 1.2, and Law and Order: SVU, at 2.1, remained flat.

The CW earned an overall 0.6/2. America's Next Top Model was flat in A18-49 with an 0.8, but was up

27% in its target W18-34 demo to a 1.4.