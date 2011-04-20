Primetime Ratings: Fox Sings 'Glee' Praises for Tuesday Win

The return of Glee

led Fox to a Tuesday night win in the ratings, giving the network a push to

earn an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The musical comedy earned a 3.7, dropping 8% from its last

original on March 15. Raising Hope

also returned from its hiatus to net a 2.2; Traffic

Light benefited from the better lead-ins to go up 56% to a 1.4.

NBC came in second with an overall 2.4/6. The 2-hour Biggest Loser: Couples dropped 12% to a

2.3, but the second season finale of Parenthood was up 25% to a 2.5.

Despite airing all repeats, CBS edged out ABC for third with

a 2.2/6.

ABC, coming in at a 2.1/6, saw its whole primetime lineup

slip. Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution

fell to a series low 1.1, down 27% from last week's premiere. The Dancing With the Stars results show lost 3% to earn a 2.9, and Body of Proof fell 4% to a 2.4.

The CW aired One Tree Hill, which earned a 0.7, and Hellcats (0.5) to earn an overall 0.6/2.