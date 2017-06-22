Primetime Ratings: Fox Shows Fall But Network Still Wins

Fox was the top performer Wednesday, on a night when a 0.8 rating in viewers 18-49 was good enough to win. Fox had that 0.8, according to the Nielsen overnights, with a 4 share, a wee bit better than NBC’s 0.7/3.

Fox had MasterChef at 0.9, down 18% from last week, while The F Word With Gordon Ramsay slipped 13% to 0.7.

NBC’s Little Big Shots: Forever Young, with seniors showing off their skills, premiered at 1.0, and a new The Carmichael Show did a flat 0.8. Repeats followed.

ABC was at 0.6/3. Repeated comedies led into To Tell the Truth at 0.6.

CBS, in repeats throughout prime, was at 0.6/2.

The CW, also in repeats, was at 0.2/1.

Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo, enjoying the return of El Señor de los Cielos, did a 0.6/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.