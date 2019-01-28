Primetime Ratings: Fox Shares Sunday Win With Low ‘Rent’

ABC and Fox split the Sunday prime title, ABC powered by a robust America’s Funniest Home Videos, and Fox by its partially live Rent production. Both did a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.9/4 posted by CBS.

On ABC, an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun led into a new episode at a flat 1.3. A pair of Shark Tanks did a 1.1 and 1.0, up substantially from their previous 0.7.

On Fox, comedy reruns led into musical production Rent at 1.4. Rent was to be live, but an injury to a cast member during a Saturday rehearsal production meant much of the show was pre-recorded. In terms of Fox’s previous live musicals, A Christmas Story Live did a 1.5 in late 2017 and Grease Live scored a notable 4.3 a year before.

On CBS, 60 Minutes grew 57% to 1.1 without football to compete against, and Big Brother: Celebrity Edition lost 9% for a 1.0. NCIS: Los Angeles slid 11% to 0.8 and Madam Secretary scored a level 0.6.

NBC got a 0.7/3. A pair of The Titan Games repeats led into American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World at 0.7.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.3/1, with both Supergirl and Charmed at 0.3. Supergirl was flat and Charmed was 0.2.