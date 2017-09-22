Primetime Ratings: Fox Sets the Thursday Pace

Fox was the top scorer in Thursday prime, posting a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, alongside a 4 share. That squeaked by CBS’ 0.9/4.

Fox had the premiere of Gotham at 1.0, then a new The Orville at 1.1. Gotham finished last season at 0.9. Enjoying an NFL lead-in Sunday, the last Orville did a 2.6.

CBS had comedy repeats leading into Zoo at a flat 0.5.

NBC did a 0.8/3 with repeats of American Ninja Warrior and Chicago Fire.

Telemundo weighed in at 0.7/3, with El Señor de los Cielos posting a hefty 0.8 at 10.

ABC scored a 0.5/2 with repeats of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder.

Univision too did a 0.5/2.

The CW tallied a 0.4/2 with Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? both at 0.4. Penn & Teller was flat and Whose Line went up 33%.