Primetime Ratings: Fox Scores With 'Kitchen,' 'Glee'

In a night dominated by unscripted programming, Fox edged NBC in the primetime ratings race according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day ratings.

Fox, which featured the return of Hell's Kitchen and a funky version of Glee, scored a 3.4 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo. NBC, which showcased the return of America's Got Talent and new fitness show Losing It With Jillian, was right behind with a 3.3/10.

America's Got Talent scored the night's top 18-49 ratings, building from a 2.8/9 in its first half-hour against Hell's Kitchen to a 4.2/11 in its last, and topping Glee in the 9-10 p.m. hour.

ABC was third on the night in the demo with a 2.9/9 for its blind date edition of reality game show Wipeout and 20/20, followed by CBS with a 1.6/5 for an all-repeat lineup of NCIS, both regular and L.A. versions, and The Good Wife. The CW recorded a .4 for repeats of 90210 and Life Unexpected.