Primetime Ratings: Fox’s ‘Wayward Pines’ Rises in Week Two

Facing weaker competition, Fox’s M. Night Shyamalan series Wayward Pines jumped 20% from its premiere last week to a 1.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Wayward Pines also rose 21% among total viewers to 4.6 million; Fox finished in second on the night with an overall 1.0 rating/4 share.

CBS led Thursday with a lineup of all repeats to finish with a 1.1/4.

NBC’s three-hour Red Nose Day telethon averaged a 0.8 rating in the demo and 3.2 million viewers. NBC says the special raised more than $21 million for children’s charities across the globe.

ABC’s 500 Questions was down 17% from its premiere Wednesday to a 1.0; ABC finished in third with a 0.9/3.

The CW aired repeats.