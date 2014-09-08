Primetime Ratings: Fox’s ‘Utopia’ Gets Off to Tepid Start

Fox got the fall season started on Sunday, a few weeks ahead of the official Sept. 22 Premiere Week, with the first of a three-night debut of reality series Utopia.

Up against the premiere of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the two-hour premiere got off to a 1.9 rating among the adults 18-49 demo and 4.6 million total viewers. The series, which sees 15 people attempt to create a society from a scratch, airs again on Tuesday and Friday this week.

Sunday Night Football meanwhile drew a metered-market 15.1 HH overnight rating from 8:30-11:15 p.m. ET.

CBS averaged a 1.3 rating and 4 share. Big Brother was up 15% from last Sunday at 2.3. Unforgettable gained one tenth from last week to 1.1. Reckless was down 22% from last week at 0.7.

ABC averaged a 0.8/2. ABC aired special The ABC's of Schoolhouse Rock at 0.5. The season finale of Wipeout drew a 0.8—up 33% from last week but down one tenth from last season’s finale.